Major Search operation launched after woman plunges from Foyle Bridge

A major search and rescue operation has been launched after a female plunged from the Foyle Bridge in Derry Northern Ireland, on Monday evening.

The woman was seen to fall into the water and float off toward the docks just after 11pm.

Emergency services have all been scrambled to the incident.

The Foyle Bridge is second longest in the island of Ireland, at 234 metres, and the whole suspended bridge structure including the approach spans is 866 metres long.

Fire crews, Costguard teams and Paramedics have all been called to the incident

A large number of emergency responders can be seen in Madams Bank Road in Ballynagalliagh.

More to follow