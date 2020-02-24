Home » Lingfield Railway station closed after Double bus crash
Lingfield Railway station closed after Double bus crash

24th February 2020
Emergency service have been called to Lingfield railway station after a double bus collision this evening.

All trains are no longer stopping at the station  after a  replacement rail  bus crashed  and ploughed into the rear a second bus that was full of train passengers.

Passengers are being advised to travel to Three Bridges and a taxi service will be provided

The incident happened during the rush hour commute just after 7pm on Monday evening.   Police and rail bosses have launched an investigation.  The second bus came to rest on top of two parked cars. Those onboard  the bus have escaped with minor injuries.

 

