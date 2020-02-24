Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a woman reported missing from Tonbridge.

Angharad Joyce, aged 18, was last seen last seen boarding a London bound train at Tonbridge railway station, at around 5.10pm on Sunday 23 February 2020.

Angharad is described as white, around 5ft tall, of slight build and with short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pair of baggy black and green trousers, a black hooded top and gold boots. She was carrying a black Superdry rucksack.

Officers are concerned for Angharad’s welfare and are urging her or anyone with information to get in touch. If you can help call 101 quoting reference 23-1261.