Firefighters were called to reports of smoke issuing from a floating restaurant on The Thames by Albert Embankment.

Part of the moored vessel was damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called 1.27pm and the fire was under control by 2.30pm.

Three fire engines from Lambeth, Brixton and Soho fire stations and a fire rescue unit from Croydon Fire Station were on the scene.

The Brigade’s fire boat from Lambeth River Fire Station was also in attendance to support crews from the riverside.