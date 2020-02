Firefighters have been called to a property on fire this evening in Ilford.

A number of fire appliances a command unit and officers have been sent to tackle a blaze that has broke out on Cranley Road in Newbury Park.

Crews were called just after 6pm on Monday evening to a fire were person have been unaccounted for to a developing blaze.

The road has been closed in both directions, Police and Paramedics have also been sent to the incident

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown

