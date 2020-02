A number of fire crews have been sent to the Walthamstow water works after a fire broke out within the treatment site on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were scrambled to Coopermill site just after 2pm after a blaze broke out in the main pumping room.

The water site is owned by Thames Water and the facility Is a major supplier of water to the London area

Crews remain at the site tackling the blaze that is currently under investigation.

More to follow