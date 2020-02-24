Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of making a number of bomb hoaxes across south London and Surrey.

The 63-year-old was arrested in Surrey today (Monday, 24 February).

The arrest follows a joint operation between the Met and Surrey Police following six separate incidents.

On Sunday, 16 February at approximately 11:46am Metropolitan police attended a supermarket in Beddington Lane, Waddon, London.

On Monday, 17 February at approximately 1:48pm Metropolitan police attended a supermarket in Beddington Lane, Waddon, London.

On Friday, 21 February at approximately 11:30am Surrey police attended a supermarket in Banstead High Street, Banstead, Surrey.

On Friday, 21 February at approximately 11:00amSurrey police attended a shop in Sutton High Street, Sutton, London.

On Friday, 21 February at approximately 4:30pm Surrey police attended a supermarket in Kiln Lane, Epsom, Surrey.

On Saturday, 22 February, at approximately 4:20pm Metropolitan police attended a shop in Valley Retail Park, Croydon, London.

Following the threats, the stores were evacuated, officers attended and searched as a precaution. Every incident was stood down.

The man remains in police custody. The investigation continues.