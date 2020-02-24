Couple speak out about foul attack leaves her partner scarred for life

Hollie Semple In her own words:Both myself and Saoirse Smith have been very reluctant to to talk about this. We’re a private couple, and neither of us share anything personal. But I think things happen in your life that you cannot hide away from or be ashamed.

Saturday afternoon at around 1:45pm.

Myself and saoirse were attacked by a group of four or five men and a girl after confronting them for almost crashing into us twice and then driving like absolute maniacs in a built up area full of children.

They were driving at speed on the paths were children play (including our nephews). After confronting these scumbags I was attacked and then suddenly they all were on to me, punching, kicking, pulling my hair, spitting.

They turned on Saoirse after she tried to break it up.

After finally being able to escape back to the car, we attempted to drive away but were blocked by their car, they get out and start kicking, punching the car.

They smash the passenger window with their foot and throw a Litre bottle of alcohol directly at Saoirse’s face.

The worst part is, they were still trying to get to us after we drove to Saoirses sisters house, only they seen the damage they had done to her face and fled.

Saoirse has suffered serious damage to her mouth and chin and She has lost her two front teeth. She is going to be left with permanent scarring because these vermin think it’s acceptable to do this to somebody.