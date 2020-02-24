Ashford and St Peter’s Hospital operating under Pre Code Black

The Ashford and St Peter’s hospital is operating under a precode Black we can reveal.

The 400 beds hospital in Chertsey, Surrey offers a wide range of acute care services, including an Accident & Emergency department.

The pre Code black was brought in place as the system is under severe pressure and is unable to deliver certain actions and comprehensive emergency care.

It also means there is potential for emergency care and safety to be compromised.

A number of 12 hours breaches were reported over the weekend revealed our hospital source who has asked not to be name.

An emergency crisis meeting was called by Senior managers at the site this morning bring into force the alert.

Routine hospital appointments are being delayed to free up capacity for the sickest patients.

Our Source has further revealed drastic step of extending the cancellation of non-urgent operations to include hundreds of minor procedures may also be brought into force this month.

The hospital is full capacity. Patients arriving at Accident and Emergency may have have to be taken to another hospital.

The NHS Trust have been approached for comment