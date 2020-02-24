A teenager has tragically hanged himself in the woods after being bullied “for years” for being gay.
Cameron Warwick, 16, was found dead, after struggling with abuse from classmates over his sexuality, an inquest heard.
Cameron, from Fareham, near Portsmouth, had struggled with autism and depression, and came out as gay when he was 12-years-old.
The young boy’s heartbroken mother, Kerry Warwick claims he was bullied by pupils at his school, with other boys even throwing things at him during lunch breaks.
She said after the hearing: “They would bully him and isolate him. They would throw things like food at him, trip him up in the corridor, and call him horrible names like ‘autistic f***’
“The bullies would prey on the fact he was gay. He was ostracised, with pupils refusing to sit with him and calling him names.