Growing concerns for missing 14 year old, Sidney Wood from #Epsom.

Officers from Surrey Police have released a CCTV image as part of the search for missing 14 year old, Sidney Wood from #Epsom.

Sidney has not been seen since Wednesday (19 February) and his family and friends are growing very concerned for his welfare.

This CCTV image shows the grey hooded top and dark trousers we believe Sidney was last seen wearing. He also appears to be carrying a dark bag. He is described as having short brown hair with brown eyes.

There is a chance that Sidney has travelled by train.

His family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and urge anyone with any further information to get in contact by calling 101, quoting reference number PR/45200020001.