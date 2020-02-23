Teenager charged after violent robbery attack in Canterbury

An investigation into a robbery and violent assault in the centre of Canterbury has led to a teenager being charged and remanded in custody.

At around 3.45am on Saturday 22 February 2020 a man aged in his 30s was walking in The Precincts, when he was approached by a person who is alleged to have made threats with a knife before stealing his mobile phone. It is reported that a short time later the victim was approached again by the same person. It is alleged the victim had glass bottles thrown at him, causing injuries to his head and face which required hospital treatment.

At 4.15am Canterbury Cathedral security staff identified and detained a suspect. He was passed into the custody of Kent Police and a knife was seized. A 17-year-old boy from Margate was later charged with robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and with possessing a knife in a public place. He was also charged with criminal damage.

He is remanded in custody to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 February.