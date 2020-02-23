Serious Multi vehicle collision has led to the closure of the M40 Motorway near High Wycombe

The M40 has been closed in both directions near High Wycombe after a “serious multi-vehicle accident” trapping hundred of drivers.



The closure has been in place for over an hour and is set to be in place until at least 8pm on Sunday evening.

One driver has claimed that there is a dozens of ambulances, several helicopters and fire engines.

The road has been stood still for an hour! I am hoping that the people involved are ok.

Officers at the scene on the M40 said that those who are trapped we hope to be in a position to release you pass the scene shortly, we are just clearing up debris and a spillage.

A spokesman for Highways England said the M40 motorway was closed in both direction between Junction 4 and Junction 5 officers are working with Thames Valley Police who are the lead on the incident. The spokesman confirmed that all emergency services were at the scene.

More to follow