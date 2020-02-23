Home » Police and Paramedics called to suspected Stabbing at Asda in Poole
Police And Paramedics Called To Suspected Stabbing At Asda In Poole
Police And Paramedics Called To Suspected Stabbing At Asda In Poole

Police and Paramedics called to suspected Stabbing at Asda in Poole

23rd February 2020
1 Min Read

Officers from Dorset Police and Paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service have been called to a person with a suspected stabbing attack.

Emergency crews were scramble to the incident just after 3pm on Sunday afternoon to a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The man had collapsed outside the Asda supermarket on Culliford Cresent, Canford Heath.

Paramedics have treated the man for a serious stabbed wound to his abdomen and have rushed him to hospital.

Dorset Police remain at the incident and have been approached for comment

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures