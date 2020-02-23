Police and Paramedics called to suspected Stabbing at Asda in Poole

Officers from Dorset Police and Paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service have been called to a person with a suspected stabbing attack.

Emergency crews were scramble to the incident just after 3pm on Sunday afternoon to a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The man had collapsed outside the Asda supermarket on Culliford Cresent, Canford Heath.

Paramedics have treated the man for a serious stabbed wound to his abdomen and have rushed him to hospital.

Dorset Police remain at the incident and have been approached for comment