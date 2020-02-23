Paz get a helping hand after getting stuck down muddy bank in Folkestone

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a horse stuck down a muddy bank near Lickpot Hill in Folkestone.

A fire engine and an animal rescue unit attended, and crews worked to move the 15 hands horse, named Paz, into a safe position with the assistance of a farmer’s tractor, so lifting could take place. Straps were then placed around the horse and a crane on the animal rescue unit was used to lift the 24-year-old horse up to standing, before being handed into the care of the owner.