M6 closed in both directions after two HGV collision

There are ling delays on the M6 in both directions due to an incident that is closing the carriageway both ways at J10 (Walsall, A454). Two HGVs were involved in the early hours of this morning, resulting in a shed load, large diesel spillage and significant barrier damage. Teams are on scene to carry out vehicle recovery, scene clearance and barrier repairs. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at J10.

Delays of at least 60 minutes additional travel time, back through J10A (M54) southbound and J8 (M5) northbound.

If travelling between the North West and the South, you may wish to consider leaving the M6 at J15 (Stoke, A500), then taking the A500 and A50 eastbound to the M1, then the M1 southbound. Travelling between the South and the North West, advice would be to reverse this route.