Three fire crews and a command unit have attended a property fire in Canning town this evening.

Firefighters were called to Chadwin Road just after 11.15pm on Saturday evening to a property alight with person reported to be unaccounted for.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance service and members of the HART team were also mobilised to the incident. Fire crews in breathing apparatus with a hose reel where committed into the property. A number of people were checked by Paramedics

More to follow