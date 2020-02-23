Family left homeless after late night blaze rips through Mereworth Property

A family have been left homeless with what they are wearing after a late night blaze ripped through their property in the early hours of Sunday morning whilst they slept.

The couple managed to escape after neighbours raised the alarm.

Kent fire and rescue service sent four appliances from around the county and a specialist aerial ladder to the property on the The Street Mereworth in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crews from Tunbridge, Maidstone, Rochester and Larkfield were called just after midnight on Sunday.

The first crew on arrival reported that property was engulfed in flames. The couple who own the property have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Despite efforts of the fire crews being committed into the property the blaze ripped through to the roof.

A number of fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus with hose reels were deployed into the property to tackle the blaze that is understood to have started on the first floor of the two storey property. The cause of the fire in now under investigation.

Emergency response volunteer from the British Red Cross were also deployed to the incident to offer support to the distort couple who have lived in village for over ten years.

The road remains closed in both direction whilst fire fighting activities continue and an investigation is launched

Kent Fire and Rescue said: Fire crews were called to a house fire in The Street in Mereworth, near Maidstone. Four fire engines, a height vehicle and KFRS’ Volunteer Response Team attended. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two main jets, two hose reel jets and water from a hydrant to tackle the blaze on the first floor, which had spread into the roof space.

One adult suffering burns, and two adults and a child suffering the effects of smoke inhalation, were outside the house on arrival and were handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics. Firefighters managed to rescue two cats from the property.

The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom on the first floor, but the cause is not yet known.