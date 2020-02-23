A storm warning has been issued for parts of Kent

Large and powerful waves are expected to affect the foreshore as a result of strong onshore winds.

Tides will be at their highest between 9:15am and 1:15pm today.

Flooding to roads and low lying land is possible at these times either side of the high tide at 11:15am.

Coastal conditions should ease as the wind drops for the 23/02/2020 high tide at 11:30pm.

DEFRA incident response staff are checking our defences and structures, particularly around Jury’s Gap and Denge Marsh, and actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond if required.

Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

.