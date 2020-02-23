A south London drug dealer has been jailed for four years after admitting to supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Jerome Simpson – 27 of no fixed abode was sentenced to a total of four years’ imprisonment at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 21 February after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Simpson had come to the attention of police after a mobile phone linked to drug dealing was seized during a stop in August 2019. Simpson was identified as the person running the drugs line.