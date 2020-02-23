A south London drug dealer has been jailed for four years after admitting to supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
Jerome Simpson – 27 of no fixed abode was sentenced to a total of four years’ imprisonment at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 21 February after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Simpson had come to the attention of police after a mobile phone linked to drug dealing was seized during a stop in August 2019. Simpson was identified as the person running the drugs line.
Checks on the seized phone identified that bulk messages were sent from the phone followed by little or no activity. These messages were coded advertisements to purchase class A drugs.
On 7 November officers attended an address in Coldharbour Lane, SE5 to arrest Simpson. He was found attempting to evade officers by climbing onto the roof but was apprehended.
He was searched and found to be in possession of class A drugs estimated to be worth thousands of pounds.
Another address linked to Simpson was searched and £2000 cash was also located.
In interview, Simpson refused to answer questions put to him about his drug supply despite the amount of evidence against him.
He was charged and subsequently pleaded guilty at court.