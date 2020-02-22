Man attacked and verbally abused

Sussex Police has launched an investigation after a man suffered serious head injuries in Brighton.

Officers were called to Kings Road Arches, Brighton, after a man was assaulted just before 3am on Saturday (22 February).

The victim, a man in his 20s, was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a group of around three to six men. He suffered multiple facial injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the assault and has information which could assist the investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 153 of 22/02.