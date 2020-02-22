A Folkestone man who carried out an unprovoked assault on a resident in his own home has led to a jail sentence of over two years.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was woken in the early hours of Sunday 22 September 2019 by Glenn Linaker who banged on his front door and demanded money from him, claiming it was payment for a rug he had given him in the past.

Linaker became aggressive and launched into an assault on the victim until he agreed to accompany Linaker to a cash machine to withdraw money.

As Linaker turned his back to the victim, the man took the opportunity to escape by climbing out of a first floor window and dropping to the ground below in order to seek help from police. He suffered head and body injuries which required hospital treatment.

Linaker, of Gladstone Road, Folkestone, was arrested the same day.

At Canterbury Crown Court 64-year-old Linaker admitted causing actual bodily harm and he was sentenced on Thursday 20 February 2020 to 27 months in prison.

Investigating officer, PC Matt Johnston, said: ‘This was an unprovoked serious assault which must have been very frightening for the victim.

‘I hope Linaker’s prison sentence brings reassurance that he is unable to cause any more harm.’