Firefighters battle blaze in a two-storey home in Westcliff.

Firefighters from Essex fire and rescue have been tackling a fire in a two-storey home in Westcliff.

Firefighters have said the fire is in the roof of the property and the loft area of the building is 100% alight.

The officer-in-charge has requested the support of an Aerial Ladder Platform to allow crews to reach the roof area safely and spray water on it from above.

A large amount of smoke is being created by the fire. Please avoid the area. If you live or work nearby, please keep all windows and doors closed while firefighters continue to tackle the fire.

Update: The fire is now under control. Crews are tackling hotspots both within the building and using the aerial ladder platform from outside the property.