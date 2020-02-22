Woman rushed to hospital after bridge fall

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she fell from a bridge onto the busy M26 motorway in Kent in Saturday morning.

Officers from Kent roads policing were called just after 7.20am to the M26, between Junction 3 at the M20 and the junction with the M25.

The road remains closed whilst police forensic teams carried out a detailed inspection of the bridge and the carriageway.

Traffic officers from Highways England are assisting Police with free up traffic by turn drivers at junction three that has been trapped for sometime since the incident.

More to follow