Home » Two men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob after two men were killed
22nd February 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob after two men were killed during a cannabis factory robbery in Dudley on Thursday. The two men, aged 23 and 21, were arrested at Holyhead Port in Wales and will be questioned by detectives

The family of Waseem Ramzan (pictured ) have paid this tribute: “This is a really difficult time for the family and friends of Waseem Ramzan. We would appreciate if you could all remember him in your prayers and if possible give to charity in his name. To God we belong and to God we shall return.”

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures