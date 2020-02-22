Shop worker hospitalised after Armed robbery in Strood

Appeal following armed robbery – Strood

An appeal for witnesses has been issued after cash was stolen during an armed robbery in Strood.

It is reported that at around 11pm on Friday 21 February 2020, four men, two of whom were carrying suspected BB guns, entered a shop in Bligh Way and threatened a member of staff.

A member of the public in the premises was reportedly assaulted and a quantity of cash was then stolen from the till.

As they left the store, it is alleged one of the suspects fired his weapon towards the shop assistant causing facial injuries that required treatment at a local hospital.

One of the suspects is described as being white and wearing a blue jacket with the hood up, a black baseball cap, a balaclava that covered the bottom of his face, black gloves and black trousers.

A second suspect is described as being white and wearing a grey padded jacket, a balaclava over his face, black gloves and black trousers.

The third had a grey jacket with the hood up, a balaclava with a skull pattern, black trousers and black gloves.

The fourth suspect is described as having a black jacket with the hood up, a balaclava covering his face and black trousers.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or saw four men acting suspiciously in the area should call Kent Police on 01634 792 209, quoting crime reference 46/33484/20.