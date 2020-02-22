Reporting Fraud warning

Victims are urged to report fraud to Action Fraud – but we’ve noticed that there are two Action Fraud websites, and only one of them is being monitored.

❌ http://www.actionfraud.org.uk/ (old website)

✔️ https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ (correct website)

Police seen links to the incorrect Action Fraud website online, and some of our members have been confused by failed reporting attempts due to using the outdated version.

Action Fraud has said that they are aware of the site and there is ongoing work being carried out to have it closed. In the meantime, be aware of this if you are looking to report fraudulent activity.