Police are investigating fatal motorbike crash on the A12 near Chadwell Heath

Specialist collision investigators from the Met Police are currently investigating a fatal collision on the A12 near Chadwell Heath.

Police and emergency crews were called to the area of Western Avenue West on Saturday evening A man in his 20’s died at the scene after he crashed his motorcycle on the dual carriage way after being involved in a collision with an Audi A4.

Paramedics tried in vein to save the rider of a high performance Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT but he sadly died at the scene.

Police collision investigators have spent the evening examining the vehicles and the scene.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:

Officers were called at approximately 6.20pm on Saturday, 22 February to reports of a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A12, Romford.

A motorcycle rider, a man believed aged in his 20s, died after coming off his bike.

The incident happened between the junctions of Whalebone Lane North and Mawney Road.

Anyone who witnesses the incident, or the events leading up to the incident, or any drivers who may have captured events on dashcam footage are asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD6028/22Feb.

Road closures are in place around the scene of the collision.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.