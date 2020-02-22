  Margate man jailed for indecently assaulting a girl in the 1980s

Friday 21 February 2020

A sex offender has been jailed for 10 years for indecently assaulting a girl in the 1980s.

Andrew Wilkes, 59, of Gresham Avenue, Margate, took advantage of his victim’s low self-esteem before carrying out the abuse.

He was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child on Wednesday 19 February 2020, following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, and was sentenced on Thursday 20 February.

Kent Police was first made aware of Wilkes’ crimes in 2016 when the victim came forward and reported offences from the early 1980s. Wilkes had been living in Ramsgate at the time of the offences and the victim was aged under 16.

DC Lee Goodey, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Wilkes’ offending has had a long-term impact on the victim which continues to this day.

‘I would like to praise her bravery during the investigation and the trial and I hope the fact that Wilkes has been brought to justice will bring her some comfort.

‘Kent Police will always fully investigate reports of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, and I urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to report them.’