Man fighting for his life after double stabbing in East London

A man is fighting for his life and a second remains in custody after police were called to reports of an injured woman at a residential address on Homerton Road, E9.

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. A woman, in her 30s, found to be suffering from stab wounds to the back. She was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where her condition is not life threatening.

A 25-year-old male self-presented at an east London hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to an east London hospital where his condition remains critical.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man at an address in Dagenham on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

The suspect and victims are believed to be known to each other.

Officers from Central East Command Unit investigate the incident

No other arrests have been made.

Police have ruled out this attack being gang related In a statement confirming all involved were known to each other.