Man charged over Brixton Hill hit and run

A man has been charged with multiple offences following a fatal collision with a pedestrian in #Lambeth on 19 Feb.

Quincy Anyiam, 26, from #Surrey, will appear in court on Monday.

Anisha Vidal-Garner, 20, from #Epping, died at the scene.

Anyiam, 26, from Surrey, attended a south London police station on Friday, 21 February, and has this evening been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, dangerous driving, and causing death by dangerous driving.