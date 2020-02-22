Lorry driver three times drink driver limit jailed

A lorry driver who crashed into a garden wall whilst being more than three times over the drink-drive limit has been jailed.

Krystian Malkowski, 43 of no fixed address was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and a disqualification for three years and seven months at Nottingham Crown Court today (21 February 2020) after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

The lorry driver crashed his large transporter into a garden wall on Radcliffe Road, West Bridgford narrowly missing traffic during rush hour on 19 December 2019.

He was arrested at around 6pm after he was recorded blowing 139 at the roadside.

Thankfully there were no injuries. The road was closed for a short time.

Police Constable Marsh said: “We are pleased with the result and Malkowski is very lucky that no one was seriously hurt or killed, including himself.

“Just one drink or drug driver on Nottinghamshire’s roads is one too many and our message is simple: drink and drug drivers will not be tolerated on our county’s roads.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is always a significant danger, but at Christmas the risks are even more prevalent with darker nights, bad weather and sadly, more people taking the risk by drinking or using drugs and then getting behind the wheel.

“This is yet another case that demonstrates how seriously Nottinghamshire Police takes the issue and how we will take positive action to hold those responsible to account.”