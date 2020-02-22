Home » Fire crews called to Chemical Incident inside North London Dry Cleaners
Fire crews called to Chemical Incident inside North London Dry Cleaners

22nd February 2020
Residents have been evacuated from a property after a “chemical smell” was reported coming from a dry cleaners on Saturday afternoon. Residents at a property above have been evacuated after  strong smell of chemicals appeared.

A number of fire appliances have been mobilsed to the incident at Sunrise Dry cleaners on Essex Road in Islington North London.

Crew were called just after 5pm on Saturday following reports of a smell of a chemical leaking from the shop.

One resident who asked not to be named said a number of firefighters wearing protective clothing have been seen entering the premises wearing breathing apparatus.

More to follow

