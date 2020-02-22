Daylight sex attacker investigation launched in Canterbury

A computer generated image of a suspect has been released by officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury.

The incident happened in Sturry Road at around 4.40pm on 4 February 2020.

A woman reported she was approached by a man who spoke to her and then followed the victim for around five minutes before forcibly attempting to kiss her.

The suspect is described as being Asian, aged in his late teens and with black gelled hair.

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222 289, quoting crime reference 46/22286/19.