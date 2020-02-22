At the 3rd Exit go over the roundabout in Dartford and that is what the driver of the Black Mercedes did on Friday night.

Officers from the Met Police and fire crews were called to the Thames Road on the Dartford/ Crayford border on Friday evening following a two vehicle collision.

Those involved all escaped injury following the collision that happened around 11.30pm. More that can be said for the vehicles involved.

The Black Mercedes B Cass 170 ended up in the middle of he roundabout with serious damage. The second vehicle Vauxhall Astra also received damaged.

A large amount of fluid was also split on the road surface. Traffic was held for a short time to fire crews to check and make the vehicles safe.