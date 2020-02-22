A pedestrian sadly died on the A127 on Friday afternoon at the Rayleigh Weir underpass.
The tragic incident meant that both sides of the road had to be closed for several hours, causing gridlock in surrounding roads.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said the incident was “very sad” and thanked the Essex Roads Policing unit for their response, as well as thanking motorists for their patience.
Defending the decision to close both sides of the A127, Detective Inspector Rob Brettell said: “We only close roads when there is a totally valid operational reason and we understand the frustration it causes. Apologies for any delays.”
Essex Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident particularly those with dash cam footage. Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 631 of 21 February