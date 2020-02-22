A man who assaulted a woman and subjected her to serious facial injuries in #Canvey has been jailed for 13 years.

Michael Norfolk, 28, of Thorney Bay Road, Canvey, was convicted for causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Basildon Crown Court on Friday 14 February, and he must serve a further five years on licence.

A woman was at home on Sunday 25 August 2019 when she was called by Norfolk, who made accusations toward her.