A man who assaulted a woman and subjected her to serious facial injuries in #Canvey has been jailed for 13 years.
Michael Norfolk, 28, of Thorney Bay Road, Canvey, was convicted for causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Basildon Crown Court on Friday 14 February, and he must serve a further five years on licence.
A woman was at home on Sunday 25 August 2019 when she was called by Norfolk, who made accusations toward her.
An hour later, he arrived at her address and become aggressive.
During an argument, a bottle smashed and the woman began cleaning glass from the floor.
This was the last thing she could remember because she had been knocked unconscious and left by Norfolk, who fled the scene. She awoke in hospital with facial fractures.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Leanne Howes, of Basildon’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The victim has shown an enormous amount of bravery since being subjected to a cowardly, horrific and unprovoked assault.
“She was first aware of the bruising, swelling and fractures when she woke up in her hospital bed. The victim joined me in court today, a testament to her courage.
“Her abuser will now spend time locked in a prison cell where he will have time to think about his actions.
“The victim’s confidence has grown since that day and following the ongoing support she received from Basildon DAIT, family and friends.
“By visiting her, making regular contact with her and by providing support to her, we were able to help her and send a domestic abuser to prison.”
Detective Inspector Sophie Hammonds of Basildon DAIT said “It has been very humbling to meet the victim, who is such a courageous young woman, and see first-hand the special professional relationship that she has with Leanne.
“Leanne supported her throughout her traumatic experience and it’s pleasing to see she is now on the road to recovery.”