A man has been charged following a stabbing at a mosque in Park Road in North West London

A man has been charged following a stabbing at a mosque in Park Road, NW8.

Daniel Horton – 29, of no fixed abode, was charged with Section 18 GBH and possession of a bladed article on Friday, 21 February.

He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 22 February.

This follows an incident at approximately 15:10hrs on Thursday, 20 February.

A man, aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries – he was discharged following treatment.

Officers from the Central West Command Unit investigate.