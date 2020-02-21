Missing man from Folkestone

Officers are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man reported missing from Folkestone.

Timothy Goody, 44, was reported missing from the Tontine Street area of the town at around 3pm on Wednesday 19 February 2020.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, with a medium build, dark brown eyes and short dark brown hair with tints of grey. He has facial stubble and a mole on his right cheek.

He is believed to be wearing a teal blue parka jacket with a brown fur hood, blue jeans and black trainers.

Timothy has access to a silver Vauxhall Corsa car with a registration number beginning DY60, and he has links to Poole, Dorset.

Anyone who has seen Timothy or has information to help find him, is asked to call 101quoting 19-0863