Manhunt for serial sex attacker

Detectives from the Met’s south-east Command Unit are appealing for witnesses following a series of sexual assaults that officers are treating as be linked.

The first report was made to police on Sunday, 9 February. The female victim, aged 20s, was sexually assaulted at 5.40pm on Friday, 7 February on Godfrey Road, SE18. She attempted to take a picture of the suspect, but without success.

The first victim described the suspect as a black male, possibly of Somali origin aged around 16-18 years old. He was wearing a three-quarter length coat with brown/blond fur hood, a black back, dark grey trousers and black smart shoes.

The second victim called police on Wednesday, 12 February to report that she had been the victim of sexual assault by touching.

The female victim, aged 50s, told officers that she had been walking through a car park near Whitby Road, SE18, when a man matching the description provided by Victim 1, sexually assaulted her before running away.

The third victim, a female, aged 20s, called police on Wednesday, 19 February reporting that she had been sexually assaulted in the lobby of a block of flats on Godfrey Road, SE18 at approximately 8pm

She reported that the suspect had threatened to stab her when she struggled to defend herself. She described her attacker as a black male wearing a blue coat with a furry hood. He fled the scene. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Detective Constable Camilla Price said: “We have three investigations of similar method with a common suspect description.

“Based on statements provided by all three victims, I believe that the assaults are linked and I want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any of the incidents, or who has information that could help us identify and apprehend the suspect.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation should call the incident room on 0208 284 9100