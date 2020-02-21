Victim named in Radford murder investigation

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a boy in Radford have named the victim as 17-year-old Ezekiel Clarke (pictured).

Ezekiel died shortly after police and ambulance crews were called to Churchfield Lane, Radford at around 7.10pm last night when a boy was reported to have sustained stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Rich Monk said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for Ezekiel’s family and our thoughts and condolences are with them during this tragic time.

“A cordon was set up in Churchfield Lane while we made our initial inquiries, this has now been lifted and the road is reopened.

“A 19-year-old man remains in custody in connection with the incident, however, we are still appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened to Ezekiel to come forward and share anything they know with us.

“If you saw something or have any information that could aid us in our investigation, please do not hesitate to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 757 of 19 February 2020, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Ezekiel’s family have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”