A teenager has r been stabbed in the street in a residential street in Slough.

The video was posted making claims that a Police officer has in fact been stabbed because officers had wrapped the boy in a yellow high vis jacket after they were called to Shackleton Road in Slough

Footage posted on Twitter shows a large police presence with officers standing around a body in a yellow high-vis jacket in the street. The footage has since been delete by the user @Nazir_M1

More to follow