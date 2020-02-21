Six fire crews called to flat ablaze in Roehampton

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a maisonette on Highcliffe Drive in Roehampton.

Part of a five-roomed maisonette on the fourth and fifth floor of a six-storey block was damaged by the fire. One woman left the affected property before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called 2.35pm and the fire was under control by 3.30pm. Fire crews from Wandsworth, Hammersmith, Fulham, Chiswick, Chelsea and Wimbledon fire stations were at the scene.