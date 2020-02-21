Seven charged with fatal shooting of Leon Maxwell

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Leon Maxwell, 38, and the attempted murder of a second man in Queensbury on 1 May 2018 have charged seven people:

Irwin Constable, 19 of Whippendell Road, Watford

A 17-year-old boy from Harrow

Abdi Karama, 18 of Peterborough Road, Leyton

Saharded Hassan, 27 of Courtfield Avenue, Harrow

Rajae Heslop, 20 of North Circular Road, NW2

Armani Ogilvie, 18 of Leaner Drive, Harrow

Kaleel Nyeila, 18 of Orchard Gate, Greenford

All the above were arrested and charged on Monday 17 February and Tuesday 18 February with murder and attempted murder. They appeared in court on Thursday, 20 February at the Old Bailey where they were remanded in custody to appear on a date to be set.