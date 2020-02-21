Motorcycle rider airlift from Dartford collision

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenager suffered serious injuries in a collision in Dartford.

A motorbike was travelling along London Road, Stone, towards Dartford at around 10.05pm on Thursday 20 February 2020 when it reportedly collided with a lorry.

Officers attended the scene alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service. A 19-year-old was airlifted to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Can you help?

Investigating officer, PC James Galbraith from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘We would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident and any residents in the area who may have CCTV that covers the road.

‘We are also appealing to drivers who were travelling along London Road at that time who may have dashcam footage of the motorcycle prior to the collision.’

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of either of vehicles is asked to call the appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected] quoting DB/JG/014/20.