Man jailed after attacking police officers in Ramsgate

An unprovoked assault against two Kent Police officers has resulted in the offender being jailed for a year.

Marshall Mitchell assaulted the two police constables after he was stopped for a search following a report a man of his description had been seen attempting to break into a parked vehicle in Ramsgate.

The 29-year-old, of Newington Road, Ramsgate, admitted one count of actual bodily harm, one count of assaulting an emergency service worker and two counts of possessing a knife in a public place. He was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 10 February 2020.

During the early hours of Sunday 5 January 2020 two Kent Police officers attended the Princes Road area following a report a man had been seen attempting to break into a parked car.

While carrying out enquiries at the scene the first of the two officers attempted to stop him for a search but was pushed to the ground, causing cuts to her knee.

A second officer stopped him in Margate Road following a short pursuit and sustained cuts to his hand and knee following a short struggle with the offender.

A subsequent search of a bag Marshall was carrying, and a bag he was seen to throw under a parked car, led to two knives being uncovered.

Police Constable James Absolon, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘It is inexcusable that police officers, who above all else seek to protect the public from harm, are assaulted while carrying out their duties.

‘Marshall’s offending is further aggravated by the fact he made a conscious decision to carry two knives, one of which was 20cm long with jagged edges. There is no good reason to carry such an object in a public place.’