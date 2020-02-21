Man dies in street from neck injury outside north west London funeral parlour

The victim, in his 40s, was declared dead with injuries to his neck at the scene at the junction of Anson road and Cricklewood Broadway near Coop Funeralcare at 7.30am today.

Police were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service at 6.45am.

The man was reportedly attacked close to a nearby primary school before collapsing.

Police said there have been no arrests and they are retaining an “open mind” about motive.