Man charged with of Ramsgate book makers

A 29-year-old man is to appear in court following an investigation by Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate into a robbery in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called to a commercial premises in Newington Road, Ramsgate, just before 2pm on Wednesday 19 February 2020 where it was reported a quantity of cash had been stolen.

As a result of their enquiries, officers attended Marine Terrace in Margate where they arrested a man on the same day.

On Friday 21 February, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of robbery and possession of a firearm (handgun) with intent to commit robbery against Luke Twyman, of Lancaster Close, Ramsgate.

Mr Twyman remains in custody and is due to appear via virtual link at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 February.

As part of ongoing enquiries, officers including armed patrols, carried out a pre-planned warrant at a property in the Newington Road area of Ramsgate during the evening of Thursday 20 February. No arrests were made.

Can you help?

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information which might assist the investigation, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/32027/20.