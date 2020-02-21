Fire crews called to Sirocco Tower in Canary Wharf

Fire crew from across London have been mobilsed to the Sirocco Tower on Harbour Way in East London this evening.

The Sirocco Tower is located within the Canary Wharf area and boasts of 24 hour concierge and receptionist, private residential cinema and lounge

Crews were called after smoke was seen coming from a flat on the 35th Floor of the modern tower block.

One resident has also confirmed hearing the fire alarm sounding throughout the floor.

Crews were called just after 9.20pm on Friday.

London Fire Brigade have been approached for comment

More to follow