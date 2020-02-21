Home » Emergency services called to child under a train at Liverpool street underground Station
Emergency services called to child under a train at Liverpool street underground Station
21st February 2020
Emergency services have been called to a child who has been trapped under a train in the centre of London this evening.

 

https://youtu.be/m-0bJH6UQxw

Emergency crews from London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance service and British Transport Police have all been called to platform four of Liverpool Street Underground station. All services on the central line have been suspended.

An emergency call was made by station staff  just after 8pm on Friday evening.  The circumstances of how the child became entrapped is currently unknown and under investigation.  The condition of the child  is also unknown. Fire crews are currently working with specialist staff from London underground.

 

